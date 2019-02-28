H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom

Updated 38 minutes ago

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An H-E-B employee was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail in his work uniform after police said he was caught recording a boy in the men's restroom.Joseph Edward Guajardo is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony.Pasadena police said he was recording a 13-year-old boy in the men's restroom inside the H-E-B at Fairmont Parkway and Space Center Boulevard.Investigators said it happened Wednesday evening.ABC13 went to the address listed for Guajardo on public court records. The woman who answered cracked open the door."The only thing I can tell you is, you know, you probably need to do some more research," she said. "I don't have any comments right now. I just got home not too long ago."We reached out to H-E-B to find out how long Guajardo been working at this location.They responded briefly saying,We asked if Guajardo's employee status was impacted by the arrest, but the company has not answered that question.