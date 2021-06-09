grocery store

H-E-B limits chicken wing purchases

By Esther Hou
H-E-B places purchasing limits on chicken wings due to shortage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B has announced it is enforcing purchasing limits on chicken wings. Customers will only be able to buy two packs of fresh or frozen wings per transaction.

In a statement to ABC13, a spokesperson for the grocery chain says it is due to a national supply chain issue.

Chicken consumption has increased during the pandemic. H-E-B also points to the February freeze affecting major chicken-producing regions.
