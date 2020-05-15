coronavirus texas

Texas gyms allowed to reopen Monday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plan, Texas gyms will be able to reopen Monday after weeks closed due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has not stopped the clients or staff of Tough Mudder Bootcampin Sawyer Heights from getting their workouts in.

They've been up for the challenge this entire time, and now on Monday, they'll face a new one, learning how to come back together.

Abbott says capacity myst be limited, showers and locker rooms should remain closed and equipment must be disinfected after each use.

Shayne Haley, head coach at Tough Mudder, says attendees must stay in their own station at the gym, taped off, with weights that won't be shared.

Other popular gyms in the area are also changing their policies in accordance with Abbott's orders.

SoulCycle will be taking temperatures, the YMCA will be social distancing, and 24-hour Fitness will be asking attendees to make reservations.

If you don't feel ready to go back yet, some gyms like Tough Mudder are still offering online options, such as workouts through Zoom and Facebook Live.

