GYM RAPE CASES: Suspect's father believes his son did not do it

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of the man questioned in a series of attacks on women who were leaving gyms late at night says he's heartbroken.In an exclusive and emotional interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News, the dad, whose identity is being kept anonymous, says the lime green Mustang sought in the crime indeed belongs to his son.The father told ABC13 he purchased it for his son so he could get around, but he is hoping his son is not the one who committed the crimes."He told me he let his friend borrow the car, and when he learned of the news, he sent me the story," the father said. "It is his car, why are we going to lie? It is his car, but he told me he didn't do it."His son claims that the friend he lent the lime green Mustang to stopped answering his calls.Police say the person driving the car followed a young woman home on May 14 from a Fitness Connection gym and then raped her.Investigators said that the same car was used in another incident, and the rapist used the same method.With tears in his eyes, the person of interest's father says he doesn't believe the news of his son having a gun or raping someone."It's very difficult because I love him and I know him, he's a well-raised boy," the father said.Police charged 18-year-old Carlos Eduardo with sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack at the Fitness Connection at 3900 Spencer Highway.