VIDEO: Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two young boys were injured when a gust of wind threw the trampoline they were playing on high into the air in Arizona.

The boys said it happened so fast, they don't even remember being in the air.

Surveillance video shows 11-year-old Gavin Reynolds playing on his trampoline with friend Rhode Hill.

Suddenly, a gust of wind lifts the trampoline into the air and throws both boys 50 feet, sending them over a brick wall and into the street.

"It happened in the blink of an eye, and we just hit the ground," Reynolds said.

Another surveillance camera caught Reynolds hobbling back to his home screaming for his father, telling him that Hill remained in the street in agonizing pain.

"I ran up to Rhodes, he was just super scared. He thought, 'Ryan am I going to die?'" Reynolds' father Ryan said.

Doctors said Hill had a fractured pelvis and elbow. Reynolds said he still has back pain and bruises from the fall.

Both boys said they plan to get back on the trampoline soon. They said they will just make sure the trampoline is tied down next time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachildren injuriessurveillanceu.s. & worldcaught on camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News