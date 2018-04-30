IDENTITY THEFT

IDENTITY THEFT

'Gurl, CALL ME:' Southlake PD posts funny plea for suspect wanted for identity theft

Southlake PD posts funny plea for suspect wanted for identity theft

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Southlake Department of Public Safety and police have a message for a woman they say stole victims' identities to open credit cards from multiple stores in the metroplex-- "Gurl, CALL ME."

Authorities say Crystal Ladawn Finley was last seen on security cameras with red tattooed lips on the right side of her neck and "sleeve tats" on her right arm while allegedly driving a friend's red Jeep.

"You opened up those accounts at Z Gallerie, Victoria's Secret, At Home, Ashley Furniture, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Jared (the galleria of jewelry, nonetheless)," Southlake Police said in a Facebook post.

Police say they also know Finley allegedly committed all the crimes while being what a witness described as "extremely pregnant."

Southlake PD said there is a warrant out for the woman's arrest, and they are letting all of their "besties" know about her recent activity.

"You're welcome to reach out to Detective Ellis who is working this case at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us and he will totes fill you in," the post said.

