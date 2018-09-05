#BREAKING #exclusive on #abc13: massive drug raid in #SanJacinto Co. Easily 100+ swat officers and deputies involved in dangerous bust. Meth makers selling to jail inmates. Possible link to cartel. Huge amount of ammo on property. A lot to this story—coming up. pic.twitter.com/UaamDNyK90 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 5, 2018

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided a compound that was the site of a large meth ring in San Jacinto County Wednesday morning.Detectives say four adults were arrested. Five children under the age of 12 were also in the compound.Investigators say people there were producing and selling meth to inmates at the San Jacinto Jail.The inmates are called trustees and have privileges of leaving the jail. Investigators say the trustees were picking up the meth and giving it to other inmates.The San Jacinto Sheriff's Office says the operation began about a month and a half ago when they discovered methamphetamine being smuggled into the jail.The sheriff's office set up surveillance to identify where the drugs were being dropped off and who was doing it.It started to become too dangerous to work on the case by themselves, so the sheriff's office requested help from the Harris and Montgomery County SWAT teams.Everyone was removed safely during the raid Wednesday. No shots were fired, deputies say.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the compound has two main buildings and several outbuildings, where they found a lot of ammo and guns.Along with meth, the sheriff's office found a massive drug shrine and four malnourished dogs so emaciated they could barely get up.As many as 80 roosters were on the property. Many of them were tied to stakes with leashes.Inside the compound, a pistol was next to a baby crib. A shotgun was on the floor and several weapons were seized.Authorities say the home had no electricity. People were using buckets for a bathroom, generators to operate fans and trash was everywhere.The five children inside the home are being put into the care of relatives in Houston.Officials say there are possibly stolen cars at the compound and a cock fighting ring. Authorities confirm the suspects are connected to the Mexican cartel.A lieutenant with the sheriff's office says the suspects have been arrested on drug charges several times. They've been deported but then return.The trustee program has been shut down since this occurred.Investigators have asked that the location of the raid not be disclosed for their own safety and not to compromise the investigation.