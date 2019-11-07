Gunmen terrorized 24-hour tire shop workers in south Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a Houston 24-hour tire shop went through terrifying moments as two masked men stormed the store, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

It happened at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Tire World, where manager Robert Moore tells ABC13 it happened while workers were having some downtime.

Video of the scene shows a large man entering the shop with a long gun. He points his rifle at a worker in a chair and forces him to the ground. Then, a second suspect with his face covered comes in, also pointing a rifle, and yelling at a second worker in the back.

At one point, both employees are on the ground on their stomach but then they are forced into another room.

Moore said the suspects left the shop with nothing as there was no money in the shop.

"We really need these guys caught. I don't want to make threats. I don't want to say anything inappropriate -- but go get a job or do something else with your life, because you may not be so fortunate the next time," Moore said.

The suspects reportedly fled in a gold SUV.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
What you need to know about our next cold front
HISD's takeover by Texas education brass official
Guardsman killed days before Christmas and feet from family
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Innocent woman shot while fleeing gunfight in Westchase
Boy still in hospital after suffering stroke in PE class
Show More
Woman accused of throwing phone at student with autism
Man trying to stop thief who stole neighbor's truck run over
Digital Deal of the Day
Officer burned in Christmastime crash gets free new car
Thief cuts purse from woman's shoulder on escalator near Saks
More TOP STORIES News