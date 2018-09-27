A carjacking in northeast Houston may be tied to three gunmen who robbed a Denny's in Shenandoah early Thursday morning, officials say.The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the location off I-45 and Research Forest Drive.Police say two men went in with guns drawn, while a third stayed outside in a getaway car.One of the suspects pointed a gun at a customer and took her phone.Police say the other suspect forced the manager to the safe and made her fill a bag with cash. He then forced the manager to the cash register and had her empty the drawer.While that was going on, the first suspect turned his attention to an elderly couple in the restaurant and tried to rob them.As the men drove away from Denny's, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and the chase was on, heading south toward Houston.The pursuit ended when the suspects crashed at JFK and Rankin, then bailed out of their SUV.The men ran into the woods near Bush Intercontinental Airport.That led to a search of the area that was eventually called off. However, around the same time that the search ended, HPD received word that a man was taken into custody."It is my understanding they had weapons when they robbed the Denny's. We don't know if they had shots fired or anything like that. We are trying to figure that out," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.A carjacking also occurred at a Valero gas station on Greens Road.Around 7:20 a.m., HPD says a family pulled up in a white SUV. Two people got out and walked into the store.Seconds later, surveillance video shows a man wearing all black walking up to the SUV. He then gets in the driver's side and starts to back out.As that is happening, a passenger in the back seat of the SUV opens the door and jumps out.She runs to the store as the suspect drives away.HPD says the man who took the SUV may be one of the people they were looking for after the Denny's robbery.Officials are investigating if the two crimes are connected.