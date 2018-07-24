Police are looking for the gunman who held up a Burger King employee as he was taking out the trash.The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened on May 12 at the location on 11935 South Wilcrest in southwest Houston.As the worker walks back to the restaurant, a man wearing a white skull cap and light blue hoodie points a gun at him and tells him not to move or he'll shoot him.The suspect then forces him inside and makes him put cash from the restaurant into a red backpack.The suspect runs out of the back of the restaurant with the money.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5'9", 150 pounds, and he spoke with an accent.Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.If you know anything about the robbery, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.