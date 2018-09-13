Gunman kills 5, including wife, before turning gun on self in California shooting rampage

EMBED </>More Videos

Six people were killed in separate but related shootings in Bakersfield, officials said, including the suspect who killed himself after a confrontation with a deputy.

BAKERSFIELD, California --
Six people were killed in two separate but related shootings in Bakersfield, officials said.

The suspect is among the six fatalities, killing himself after being confronted by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 5:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a trucking business on a report of shots being fired.

Apparently a husband and wife showed up at the business and confronted someone there, and the husband shot and killed that person, police said.

RELATED: 8 wounded in shooting at San Bernardino apartment complex

He then turned and shot and killed his wife, officials said.

Another person then showed up. The husband shot at him and then chased him around the building to the front of Bear Mountain sporting goods store and killed him there.

The husband - the suspect in the shootings - then drove to a residential home on Breckenridge Road, shot two more people and then went to Fillmore Avenue, where he hijacked a vehicle. A woman and child in the vehicle escaped safely.

The suspect drove down Edison Highway, where a deputy saw the suspect and confronted him. The suspect then shot himself in the chest and died at the scene. The deputy did not fire in the confrontation.

Officials are executing search warrants at multiple locations and interviewing at least 30 witnesses.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingshooting rampagedeputy-involved shootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, discovered body
Alleged victim of Conroe priest: 'I can't believe it's happening'
CHURCH SCANDAL: Conroe priest allegedly molested teens
16-year-old girl shot and killed in north Houston
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Show More
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Man finds elderly parents' bodies after apparent murder-suicide
Sweater on REVOLVE website sparks fat-shaming rumors
Former A&M football star accused of attack on 2 women
Police: Toddler left in car on warm afternoon has died
More News