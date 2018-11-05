New details are surfacing about the shooting inside a Florida yoga studio that left three people dead and five others injured.Tallahassee police say an army veteran walked into "Hot Yoga Tallahassee" Friday evening and opened fire.Investigators say people inside the studio fought the man off, hoping to stop his violent shooting spree."They tried to save not only themselves but other people, which is a testament of their courage," Tallahasse Police Department Chief Michael DeLeo said.Most of the people survived, but 61-year-old Nancy Van Vessem and 21-year-old Florida State University student Maura Binkley died during the shooting.Five others were injured, including a woman who was shot nine times.Police say the gunman, now identified as 40-year-old Scott Beierle, turned the gun on himself and was found dead inside the studio.Now, new Youtube video reportedly shows Beierle making racist and sexist remarks."He only hung out with black people. It was like four of them one day in a trail behind him," Beierle can be heard saying. "I felt like saying, 'pretty good day at the slave auction huh?'"Investigators say he acted alone, and there's no threat to the community.The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.