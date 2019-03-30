Crime & Safety

Gunman in custody following shooting of Texas state trooper

EMBED <>More Videos

Alleged shooter barricaded in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas -- Authorities say a Texas state trooper is recovering following surgery after being shot by a person who fled a traffic stop in a Dallas suburb.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says via Twitter that the suspected shooter was taken into custody Saturday morning after barricading himself inside of an apartment building for more than 12 hours.

Authorities say the unidentified trooper had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel says the driver fled north along a highway to a Frisco apartment complex.

Authorities say after the vehicle stopped, the trooper was shot. Haschel says the trooper underwent surgery and "physicians say it went well."

Frisco police say residents who live around the complex where the shooter is barricaded should remain indoors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetydallasbarricaded manofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News