Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted for armed robberies in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA -- The suspected gunman in the David Ortiz shooting investigation is wanted for armed robberies in 2017 in New Jersey.

At least six suspects have been detained in the shooting of Ortiz, a former Boston Red Sox slugger.

Authorities said that the suspects set out to kill the retired baseball player to collect an $8,000 bounty placed on his head.

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, the suspect who police say shot Ortiz, is from Reading, Pa. and is also wanted for multiple armed robberies that occurred in 2017 in Clifton, NJ.

(LEFT: Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz) (RIGHT: David Ortiz/ AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Police are also looking for Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase who has ties to Reading and also connected to the shooting of Ortiz.

(LEFT: Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase) (RIGHT: David Ortiz/ AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



According to authorities, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, who goes by the nickname "The Surgeon," was involved in a shooting in Reading on April 22, 2018. The victim, who was shot in the back, stated Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting occurred.

Ortiz is recovering after being shot in the back. His wife said in statement that the former Red Sox slugger was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.
