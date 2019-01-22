Gunfire erupts outside Village School in west Houston

Gunshots rang out at a west Houston school after deputy constables said an argument broke out between a security guard and a parent.Precinct 5 deputy constables are at the Village School on Gentryside Drive near Whittington after multiple shots were fired.Investigators said a man tried to pick up his child after 2 p.m. Tuesday, but was turned away because he doesn't have privileges to pick up the child.The man allegedly tried to run over the security guard with his vehicle. The guard fired his weapon at the suspect at least three times.It was not immediately known whether the parent was injured as he drove off.