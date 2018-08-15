Gun-toting 13-year-old runaway hit with stun gun by Alabama police, authorities say

JOYEETA BISWAS
Police used a Taser on a 13-year-old gun-toting runaway in Alabama, whom authorities say fled from police as they approached him and reached into his pocket before being shocked and taken into custody this morning.

A .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the teen's pocket, a Birmingham police spokesperson told ABC News -- declining to disclose whether or not the weapon was loaded.

The boy was briefly hospitalized and later returned to police custody, where he is expected to be turned over to the family courts system, according to Birmingham police sergeant Johnny Williams, who added that the young man is "fine."

Authorities were responding to an early morning report of two juveniles with a gun near Birmingham's Green Acres Middle School. As police approached the pair and demanded they put their hands in the air, the 13-year old turned and ran, reaching into his pocket as he fled, Williams said.

That's when police used the stun gun.

The boy is originally from the Woodstock area of Alabama, but was in custody of the state Department of Human Resources when he ran away. While no charges have been filed against him to date, authorities said his case would be handled by the juvenile court system.

A 15-year-old teen at the scene, who was not carrying a weapon, was not charged. Instead police called his parents, Williams said.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fight breaks out during Texans and 49ers joint practice
84-year-old man shot in back during morning walk in Baytown
Did you see this? Be Someone sign transformed into laser show
Legally blind Texas teen gets $10K glasses that let her see
Father killed while walking to store with son
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Man accused of assaulting boy because he wouldn't stop crying
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
Show More
DA: Arkema's Harvey crisis planning began day of landfall
Young fan asks J.J Watt to sign T.J. Watt's Steelers jersey
J.J. Watt's new shoes represents his fight from his injuries
Why you should add hummus to your kid's lunch
Suspected drunk driver crashes into fire truck in N. Houston
More News