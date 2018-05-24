In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, a gun range is offering area teachers and staff free active shooter and trauma first aid training.The course at the Arms Room Indoor Range and Firearms Retail Store in Dickinson shows teachers what to do if there is an active shooter on campus, but it also shows them how to do trauma first aid.Teachers learn how to stop bleeding from gunshot wounds or serious car crashes as well as how to turn over a trauma patient and make a tourniquet out of classroom supplies.The life-saving information is something teachers say can help them get through a crisis."I was very interested in the trauma portion because I have a 5-year-old and I teach, so if there is a situation, I need to be able to think with a level head," said Pasadena ISD teacher Carol Waters.Teachers also say they want to be able to save the life of a student should the need arise."It's a reality, and you have to be prepared for any kind of situation. There is no excuse not to be prepared, and as soon as I found out this class opened up on Monday, I signed up," said Pasadena ISD teacher Cindy Barcenas.The Arms Room Indoor Range says it plans to have the same class on May 31 and again on June 6.