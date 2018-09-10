Gun found inside Cy-Creek HS student's car during random sweep

Cy-Fair ISD officials said a student was removed from the Cy-Creek High School campus after a weapon was found inside his or her vehicle.

A Cy-Creek High School student was removed from campus Monday after a gun was found inside his or her vehicle.

School officials said the weapon was discovered during a random sweep of the student parking lot.

Authorities are investigating why the student had the gun on campus.

Cy-Fair ISD released this statement to Eyewitness News:
Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD's Safety and Security Action Plan. After a firearm was discovered in a student's car during a random sweep of the student parking lot, the student was quickly identified and removed from campus. Law enforcement is investigating. We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member and are grateful to the Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department for taking a proactive approach to safety.
