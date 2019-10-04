Gun discovered at Bellaire HS, student removed from campus

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A gun was found at Bellaire High School and a student was taken off campus, according to multiple parents.Students told them they heard a loud popping sound coming from a student's backpack during 10th grade history class on Thursday before the weapon was found.The discovery comes less than two weeks after another gun was found at the school, according to parents.Students at a congressional safety forum said they were anxious over the incident."I think especially in the wake of these two guns, there needs to be a sense of urgency and I think we're all traumatized by what happened and there needs to be action," one student said.No one was hurt in either incident.HISD Superintendent Granita Latham refused to address questions from Eyewitness News when asked about Thursday's incident at an unrelated scholarship event.It's not clear what charges, if any, the student involved may face.