Gun battle breaks out near dozens of kids in bounce house

Four people were injured when gunfire, not fireworks, broke out at a Fourth of July party in Massachusetts.The gunshots erupted only yards away from a bounce house with dozens of children inside, police said.Boston police said an argument turned heated at a neighborhood backyard party. Several people pulled out guns and started shooting.In all, four people were shot, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.There were dozens of people celebrating outside on the crowded street, including as many as 25 kids jumping in a bounce house just feet away from where the shootout took place.Police say it's just lucky none of those children were caught in the crossfire.So far, no one has been arrested, and police say they aren't getting a lot of cooperation from witnesses at that party.