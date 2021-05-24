Inbound lanes of Gulf Freeway shut down at Almeda-Genoa due to truck fire

I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Almeda Genoa Rd. all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck/ hazmat crash. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qWFloevEf2 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck fire has forced officials to close all inbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Almeda-Genoa.The situation was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Monday. There's no immediate word on how long it will take for the road to be cleared.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.