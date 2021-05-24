traffic accident

Inbound lanes of Gulf Freeway shut down at Almeda-Genoa due to truck fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck fire has forced officials to close all inbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Almeda-Genoa.



The situation was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Monday. There's no immediate word on how long it will take for the road to be cleared.

