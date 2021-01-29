Man shot to death at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Thursday outside his southeast Houston apartment after meeting someone, police said.

It happened before 8 p.m. in the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway.

The victim was shot in the chest and tried to run away after struggling with the shooter, according to Houston police. Investigators were looking for the suspect who was driving a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.

The death marks the 32nd homicide in Houston so far this month.

More than 400 people were murdered in the city of Houston in 2020, a spike of at least 42% compared to 2019 and 100 more than the violence of 2015 and 2016, when the city experienced 300 murders.

Murders have happened across the city, according to a recent ABC13 analysis that shows no area is immune from crime.
