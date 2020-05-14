Gulf Freeway project speeding up thanks to less traffic

This week, crews are tackling the Gulf Freeway in Galveston County. It's one of the projects that has gone into overdrive since the shut down.
Each night this week, TxDOT has completely blocked off the Gulf Freeway both directions at Vauthier Street in La Marque.
Crews are flipping things around and reconfiguring the freeway. They're tearing down the Vauthier bridge that goes over I-45, and I-45 will eventually be rebuilt to go over Vauthier. It's part of a massive project to widen the Gulf Freeway from six to eight lanes in that portion of Galveston County.
Because of lighter traffic, overnight crews are working all the way until 7 a.m., instead of the usual 5 a.m. cutoff.
Although TxDOT can't confirm how much this has sped up the time for completion just yet, it's certainly a big step in the right direction.
