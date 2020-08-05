Traffic

Break-in suspect crashes into pole on I-45 after being shot by ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A break-in suspect is alive after being shot and crashing into a concrete pole that split his truck apart in southeast Houston.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Houston fire officials say the man crashed into a TxDOT sign on I-45 southbound near Fuqua.

Witnesses ran up to help the man, only to realize he had been shot.

HFD officials say he was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where he's now recovering.



Houston police say two weapons were found outside the truck.

Before the incident, the shooting victim allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Clearwood, about six miles from where he crashed on the freeway, according to police.

His ex-girlfriend was reportedly inside the apartment with her current boyfriend and several children. Police believe the woman's current boyfriend shot the man.

That's when police say he drove off and crashed near Fuqua. It's unclear where he was headed.

According to HPD detective C. Grahmann, the district attorney's office accepted charges on the ex-boyfriend for burglary of a habitation with intention to assault.
