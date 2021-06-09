Crash shuts down Gulf Freeway at Holland in Galveston County

According to a tweet posted by TxDOT Wednesday afternoon, the freeway was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.
Life Flight was on the scene, though information on injuries were not immediately released.
Major crash on I-45 northbound at Holland in @GalvCoTx has all mainlanes blocked. @memorialhermann #LifeFlight on scene. pic.twitter.com/DGQ7gcUqUv— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 9, 2021
