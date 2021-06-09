car crash

Crash shuts down Gulf Freeway at Holland in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on the Gulf Freeway at Holland in Galveston County shut down all the northbound main lanes for several hours.

According to a tweet posted by TxDOT Wednesday afternoon, the freeway was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Life Flight was on the scene, though information on injuries were not immediately released.



