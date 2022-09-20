Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash

SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers headed on the Gulf Freeway can expect major backups Tuesday as crews work to clear a rollover wreck involving a box truck and a car northbound at Telephone Road.

The crash was reported at about 12:25 p.m. All inbound lanes at Telephone Road are blocked, according to firefighters at the scene.

SkyEye video shows the box truck on its side and the car flipped over, blocking all lanes except the right.

Houston police and firefighters are at the scene.

Authorities did not disclose the drivers' conditions