Police are looking for the customer they say got into a fight with another person at Gold Diggers Cabaret before opening fire on two security guards at the strip club in southwest Houston.Authorities say that around 2:50 a.m. Friday the man assaulted another patron outside the club on S. Main near Willow Bend.The guards asked the man to leave the property and called police.Officers arrived, took information about the alleged assault and left.Several minutes later, the man who started the fight returned with a semi-automatic rifle and started firing at one guard, officials told ABC13.He was shot multiple times and is now in critical condition. Police say they believe that guard was targeted.Authorities say the second guard may also have been hit by gunfire.The suspect drove off in a gold-colored sedan.According to HPD, the suspect, who is in his 30s, is someone who has been at the club before.Police plan to check surveillance video and track down witnesses.