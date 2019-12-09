Security guard shot as officers respond to burglary call at apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened early Monday morning at the Summervale Apartments at 9221 Pagewood Ln. near Ocee.

Houston police were called out for someone burglarizing a vehicle.

When they arrived, officials told ABC13 an officer saw the shooting, but the suspects ran off.

The security guard was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services set for HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster
Child killed when car flips upside down during crash
Victim in road rage shooting possibly kidnapped after crash: Police
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Huge temp drop coming after near-record Monday heat
Show More
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez are officially married!
Witness shares moments leading up to shooting of Sgt. Brewster
TIMELINE: What we know in death of Sgt. Brewster
More TOP STORIES News