coronavirus texas

Possible coronavirus exposure reported at this Texas H-E-B

SCHERTZ, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Guadalupe County say a second possible coronavirus exposure was reported at an H-E-B store.

According to a release from Guadalupe County Texas Emergency Management and Fire Marshal, individuals who visited the H-E-B Plus! store on 17460 IH 35 North in Schertz, Texas may have been exposed.

Officials say this was on March 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They believe the risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low and isolation is not required for anyone who is not experiencing symptoms.

At this time, officials say it is unknown how the patient came in contact with COVID-19, but they are investigating and have contacted anyone who has come in close contact with the person.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News