Body of groundskeeper found in pond at Hockley golf course

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a groundskeeper was recovered from a golf course pond Monday morning in Hockley.

Authorities in Waller County said a dive team was called to assist at The Clubs at Houston Oaks on Hegar Road.

According to the chief, the groundskeeper was using an ATV to get around the course as he was setting up tee markers. When the man turned the vehicle around, it became stuck on a large rock. He tried to back up to free the vehicle and it ended up in the water.

His body was later pulled from the pond.

The man was in his 60s. His name has not been publicly released.
