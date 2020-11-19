groundhog day

Coronavirus prevents crowds from seeing Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania -- The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won't be the same in a Pennsylvania town long associated with a prognosticating rodent.

Organizers said Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether spring will come early or winter will last longer in 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside the town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Phil and his inner circle on Feb. 2 will deliver the prediction virtually by means of a live internet stream and website, organizers said. "But it has been determined that there will not be any in person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential Covid risks to overcome are too great," they said.

RELATED: Pennsylvania reports 7,126 additional COVID-19 cases, marking highest 1-day total

Organizers will continue to monitor the pandemic.

"It is very unlikely, but it if it is determined that we can logistically and safety hold any in person activities related to Groundhog Day, we will make that information available if developed."

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

RELATED: The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspennsylvaniagroundhog daycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GROUNDHOG DAY
02022020: Feb. 2 is Super Bowl, Groundhog Day, palindrome day
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Groundhog Day: Will we see early spring or long winter?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Abbott to give update on COVID-19 antibody therapy distribution
Person thrown from vehicle dies in Beltway rollover crash
Warmer weather returns ahead of our next cold front
ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases
Shooter on the loose after man found dead in his driveway
13 Investigates: How nearly 350 murders impacts solving crimes
Show More
Suspects wanted after 99-cent store robbery was caught on camera
Crash led to multiple armed people opening fire, HPD says
Dr. Umair Shah has warning for Houstonians before leaving
Houston-area events canceled until 2021 over COVID-19
Man's 2 dogs shot after they got out in Cypress
More TOP STORIES News