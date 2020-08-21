Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in northwest Harris Co.

District 5 units at 16850 Anna Green ST. A groom has been shot on his wedding day. Witnesses not cooperating with responding officers. Groom was lifeflighted in critical condition. Scene is active & detectives are enroute. @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D5Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/vthYPfFwAJ — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 21, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A groom is in the hospital after being shot on his wedding day.Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Harris County sheriff's deputies found the groom shot in the chest outside a home on Anna Green off Queenston and Spencer in northwest Harris County.The groom was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive.Deputies noted that witnesses to the shooting were not cooperating, including the bride.Investigators believe a person who was invited to the wedding party got into an altercation with the groom. That person then shot the groom and fled the scene, deputies say.HCSO is still looking for the shooter.