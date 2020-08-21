Groom shot in the chest on wedding day in northwest Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A groom is in the hospital after being shot on his wedding day.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Harris County sheriff's deputies found the groom shot in the chest outside a home on Anna Green off Queenston and Spencer in northwest Harris County.

The groom was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive.



Deputies noted that witnesses to the shooting were not cooperating, including the bride.

Investigators believe a person who was invited to the wedding party got into an altercation with the groom. That person then shot the groom and fled the scene, deputies say.

HCSO is still looking for the shooter.
