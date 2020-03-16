Need a job? Grocery stores are hiring right now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even as Houston-area grocery store locations have scaled back hours and are limiting the number of items shoppers can buy, leaders of the biggest chains joined Mayor Sylvester Turner Monday to assure people that stores will remain open.
During the message of assurance, there was also a call for workers.
"A lot of our day workers who may be laid off temporarily, the grocery stores are hiring," Turner said.
Leaders from Kroger, Randall's, H-E-B, and other stores echoed the pleas for employees as they spread the message of working supply chains and constant re-stocking.
"There is no issue, no problem with the food supply chain," Turner said. "We are not running out."
More than 1,300 trucks rolled into the state Sunday night hauling goods for H-E-B, according to the chain's president, Scott McClelland.
"There's not a reason to stock up. Just come back tomorrow," McClelland said.
H-E-B is even installing sneeze guard shields in stores to separate shoppers and employees.
Kroger's president, Joe Kelley, said products continue to arrive at more than 100 Houston locations. He also asked for people to sign up to work for the retailer.
"If someone you know is interested in joining our team, we can hire them this week, just need to apply at jobs.kroger.com," Kelley said.
