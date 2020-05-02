Florida lawyer dresses up as Grim Reaper to protest reopening Walton County beaches amid COVID-19

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man is not happy with his governor's decision to reopen beaches, so he decided to hit the sand to protest -but he isn't wearing a bathing suit.
His outfit was a lot darker with a serious message.
Residents and tourists across Walton County beaches were in for quite a scare Friday afternoon.
"You know when we first saw him it was a little bit scary and didn't know exactly what was going on," said Walton County resident Joe Villarreal told WMBB.
Villarreal is talking about the Grim Reaper, or Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder.
Uhlfelder was out protesting Walton County's beaches with a film crew along for the ride
He's the same Florida lawyer who filed a suit against Governor Ron Desantis back in March.
"The Grim Reaper represents death. This is a deadly virus. It's a global pandemic," Uhlfelder said.
The man behind the costume said he feels compelled to urge beach goers to think twice.
"People are gonna get hurt and that's what I'm here for. I wish I didn't have to do this but nobody else is doing it," said Uhlfelder.
However, his remarks were not welcome by everyone.
"I was just driving by, I saw the beach, and I wanted to look out and I saw the news so I came, walked up because I wanted to look at it and I saw this guy standing here so I got out. And I didn't want to say anything but it's just very frustrating," said fellow resident Jay Fields.
Fields believes opening the beaches is good for local businesses and those who have been left unemployed, while Uhlfelder says he actually loves the beaches, but thinks they should be empty for the foreseeable future.
"There is no person that is more, I mean, I've sacrificed so much of my time. I've got Mike Huckabee filing a bar complaint against me for speaking out, but there's a time for this," Uhlfelder said.
Uhlfelder is also currently leading efforts to make all Florida beaches public and do away with privately owned beaches, and continues to fight despite a bar complaint filed against him by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.
He recently founded 'The Make My Day PAC' dedicated to supporting the opposing candidates of conservative political leaders.
Florida lawyer dresses up as Grim Reaper to protest reopening Walton County beaches amid COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More