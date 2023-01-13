Decades-old Montrose sports bar destroyed in overnight fire

Griff's Irish Pub has been a Montrose staple for nearly 60 years. Firefighters said the age of the building made it more difficult and more dangerous to fight the flames.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montrose staple for nearly 60 years was significantly damaged in a fire overnight.

The fire happened at Griff's Irish Pub on Roseland Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.

When Houston firefighters arrived at the scene, they were faced with heavy flames and smoke on the front of the building.

Fire officials said they had a difficult time putting out the flames due to strong winds. Firefighters also had trouble getting inside the building due to security.

"Once in place, they made a valiant effort to knock the fire down from the interior, but there was just too much fire," Clyde Gordon with HFD said. "So we had to go defensive for a few minutes, knock it down from the exterior, and now they are back interior."

Gordon said it appeared the fire started in the front of the building, closest to the street.

HFD said the fire is now under control. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

Firefighters said the age of the building made it more difficult and more dangerous to fight the fire.

According to Griff's website, the bar, which opened in 1965, is the oldest-serving sports bar in Houston and the site of the largest St. Patrick's Day Festival in Texas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.