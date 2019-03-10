Grieving mother demands answers in son's killing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving mother is demanding answers about her son's killing.
Michelle Johnson said she wants justice for her son, Kenneth Benjamin Jr., who was killed last Sunday.
Benjamin died of multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 12000 block of Wild Pine.
Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office initially told ABC13 that Benjamin got in an argument with his wife. She went upstairs to care for their 1-year-old daughter. Her 15-year-old son and other friends showed up, then gunfire ensued.
Investigators, at the time, said they wanted to speak with the teenage boy.
Johnson and her family said Benjamin wasn't married to the woman and that they didn't live together. They only had a child together.
Benjamin's family said they want to see an arrest soon in the case.
"He had a heart of gold," said Johnson. "I want justice. I want to be able to bury my son in peace. We need closure. We need to be able to rest at night."
The family created a GoFundMe to help with burial expenses.
Eyewitness News reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but they say there's been no arrests.
The case will likely be presented to a grand jury.
