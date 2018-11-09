EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4651075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Shelley Childers reports from a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby where the bodies of two teens were found.

Grief counselors are at Lamar High School today to comfort students after two 15-year-old boys who attended the school were found dead in a murder-suicide at a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby.Investigators say they were called by the mother of one of the teens after she discovered their bodies inside a unit at The Park apartments in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.Detectives describe the students as best friends.Police say a firearm found inside the apartment is owned by the teen's family who lives there.Police would not say which teen was the shooter, if there appeared to be a struggle or if any note was left behind.The mother who found her son and the other teen told police her son was having issues recently."She did indicate that he might have had, you know, chronic mental issues," said HPD Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw.Thursday night, HISD released a statement about the boys' deaths:Autopsies will be performed later today.