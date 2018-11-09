Grief counselors at Lamar High School today after students die in murder-suicide

Grief counselors are at Lamar High School today to comfort students after two 15-year-old boys who attended the school were found dead in a murder-suicide at a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby.

Investigators say they were called by the mother of one of the teens after she discovered their bodies inside a unit at The Park apartments in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives describe the students as best friends.

Police say a firearm found inside the apartment is owned by the teen's family who lives there.

Police would not say which teen was the shooter, if there appeared to be a struggle or if any note was left behind.

The mother who found her son and the other teen told police her son was having issues recently.

"She did indicate that he might have had, you know, chronic mental issues," said HPD Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw.

Thursday night, HISD released a statement about the boys' deaths:
The Houston Independent School District is saddened to learn about the tragic deaths of two students from Lamar High School that occurred off-campus. We extend our deepest sympathies to each student's family and friends, as well as the school community. The district is making grief counselors available at Lamar to assist school administrators and students.

Autopsies will be performed later today.

ABC13's Shelley Childers reports from a luxury apartment complex in Upper Kirby where the bodies of two teens were found.

