Gridlock Alert: Expect road closures on I-45 and I-10 this weekend due to construction

The first closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Two mainlanes will be closed northbound on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road and won't be opening until Monday at 5 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead, drivers! We have two gridlock alerts that could slow down your weekend plans.

Another closure near downtown will happen on Sunday.

All mainlanes of I-10 will be closed westbound at I-45. The closure will be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

