1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

LEBEC, California -- One person was killed and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.A male suspect was taken into custody after the shooting just before 1:30 a.m.CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings said the bus driver was able to convince the shooter to get off the bus and continued on to an exit on Interstate 5 before parking at a gas station. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.According to CHP, a female passenger died at the scene. Additional information on the conditions of the other victims was not immediately released.It was not known what prompted the shooting or what caused the gunfire to stop.Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.Greyhound didn't immediately release a statement on the shooting.