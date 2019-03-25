Greyhound bus driver transporting 35 passengers arrested for DUI after crash

FRESNO, California -- A group of Greyhound passengers had their trip cut short Sunday, March 24 after their bus crashed on a freeway.California Highway Patrol said the driver was on drugs when he tried to merge onto the freeway."As the bus was taking the transition road, the transition road curves to the left," said Sgt. Nathan Hunt. "The bus veered off the right side, went up the embankment and veered to the left across both lanes and up the left embankment."Officers said the driver was transporting 35 passengers roughly 170 miles from Sacramento to Fresno."We have a lot of witnesses that were explaining to us his poor driving from Sacramento to here," Hunt said.Passenger Jose Gonzalez was trying to sleep but was quickly jolted awake when the bus veered off the freeway."I saw the bus swerving from left to right and I thought we were going down a hill or something," he said.Gonzalez said he spoke to the driver four hours before the crash when he got on the bus. He said he looked like he was fighting back sleep and his eyes were red."He was doing alright," said Gonzalez. "I don't want to say bad things about him, but I saw that when I gave him the ticket. He looked kind of tired."CHP says about 10 passengers complained about pain. Only one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The driver was booked into the Fresno County Jail.