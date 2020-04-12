COVID-19 cases continue to rise as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hopes to reopen businesses

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texans celebrate Easter much differently than they have in the past, coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state.In newly released numbers, there are 13,484 cases being reported in the state with 271 deaths.So far, 124,553 people have been tested.During a news conference on Good Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to sign an executive order this week outlining how businesses will reopen in Texas."We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods," Abbott said. "We can and we must do this."As Abbott hopes to get Texas back to work, there are still 1,338 patients in hospitals getting treated. As of Easter Sunday, 177 of 254 counties are reporting cases.Meanwhile, starting Monday, state prisons won't accept new county jail inmates after a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.On Saturday, the high court overturned a state district judge's ruling that blocked Abbott's previous order, which prohibits jail release for some inmates without paying bail during the pandemic.The district judge cited "unconstitutional provisions and an overreach of executive power."The Supreme Court's order is also temporary, with responses due to the court Monday evening.