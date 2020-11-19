Gov. Greg Abbott outlines Bamlanivimab antibody therapy distribution for Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a briefing Thursday in one of the state's current COVID-19 hotspots to discuss distributing COVID-19 antibody therapy.Bamlanivimab was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9 to treat mild to moderate coronavirus infections in adults and children.The drug is made by Eli Lilly & Co. and has been shown to improve the symptoms of people who contract the virus and prevent hospitalizations, according to the FDA.Lilly is expected to immediately ship approximately 80,000 doses across the country, including Texas, at no cost to the states. Lilly should have up to 1 million doses by the end of the year.Abbott is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Thursday. ABC13 plans to stream the briefing live in the video player above.Abbott has said the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has developed a vaccine distribution plan and was working with health care providers to enroll in their immunization program to be eligible to administer these vaccines once available. Over 2,500 providers have already enrolled in the program.