1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at Greenway-area pawn shop

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by a pawn shop employee Saturday afternoon in the Greenway Plaza area.

The shooting followed what was described as an "altercation" between people who entered the store on Richmond Avenue near Cummins and several employees at the business.

The staff inside said it was a robbery, and believe it was the same two robbers who hit the store in December.

According to the staff, two men walked in with guns. One of them jumped over the counter and pointed a gun towards an employee's back.

That's when a store clerk fired his gun, killing one suspect.

The same clerk used a shotgun to shoot out the back window of the truck that the second suspect was in. That suspect then backed the truck into the store, shattering the front window.

The truck sped off, only to be found abandoned about a mile away. The license plates had been removed.

Surveillance video will be reviewed by police to determine the chain of events. A portion of the parking lot remained a crime scene into the evening.

"When you see yellow tape up, you know something bad happened," said one woman who had to walk around the cordoned-off area to go to dinner.


Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyshots firedshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News