Suspect in man's shooting death in park along Greens Bayou remains unknown, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are still a lot of questions after Houston police say a man was shot to death in a park in Greenspoint.

Police said the man was found at about 9:57 p.m. Monday in the park near Greens Parkway and Fall Lake Drive.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times.

There is no word yet on a suspect. If you know any information, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.