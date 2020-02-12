Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her son were discovered shot to death inside their Sugar Land home just hours after the father was found dead from an apparent suicide near San Marcos, authorities said.Sugar Land police identify the mother as Diana Logan, 48. Lamar Consolidated ISD identified the son as Aaron Logan, 11, a 5th grader at Campbell Elementary. Earlier Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said Richard Logan, 53, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a business near San Marcos.When Sugar Land police went to the Logan family house on Evening Light in Greatwood to make notification about the suicide, no one answered. A family friend eventually let them in and they found the bodies of Logan and her son.The news shocked neighbors. Parents met their children at the school bus to tell them."My first thought was my boys, my girls and having to tell them their friend wasn't going to come over anymore," said Charlie Haldeman, the family's next door neighbor and an ABC13 Digital Content Manager. "It hit all of us really hard."Richard Logan was the founder and CEO of a non-profit called Attack Poverty. A statement on its website reads: "The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Logan and his family. We are cooperating with investigators and waiting for more information as we try to process this loss with our staff, volunteers and community. Please keep the Attack Poverty staff and all involved in your prayers."Logan was a former missions pastor at River Pointe Church and was well-known in the Fort Bend County area."Never had any issues. No complaints," said Robert Bazan. "When he was out, he would wave. He was always riding bikes with his son. Really in shock right now."Sugar Land police believe the murders and suicide are related but have not characterized their investigation as a double murder-suicide. The Logans have a daughter who was away at college.LCISD sent a message to parents: