Sentencing is expected in the federal court trial of a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their young grandson from Houston.

Carlos Otavio Guimaraes and Jemima Guimaraes were found guilty of international kidnapping back in May. They were accused of helping their daughter, Marcelle Guimaraes, secure a job abroad and enroll her son Nico in a Brazilian school as part of a plan to relocate the boy permanently to Brazil.

Houston Dr. Chris Brann, the child's father, says the kidnapping happened in 2013 and that he's been fighting to get his son back since.

An attorney for the Guimaraes alleged that Brann assaulted his wife during their marriage. Fearing more domestic violence, she fled to Brazil with their son. The grandparents' attorneys maintained throughout the trial that they were just supporting their daughter.

"The fact is, these people were supporting their daughter. Evidence doesn't contradict that she was the victim of domestic violence and that's the defense," said attorney Rusty Hardin.

Brann married Marcelle Guimaraes in 2008. Their son Nicolas was born a year later.

In 2012, Marcelle filed for divorce. The couple then shared custody of Nicolas for several months.

In 2013, Brann claimed that his ex-wife used a family wedding as a reason to let their son Nicolas travel to Brazil. Nicolas was three years old at the time.

According to a criminal complaint, Marcelle was supposed to take Nicolas to Brazil July 2 and return to Houston no later than July 20, 2013. When Marcelle never returned, Brann filed criminal charges against his ex-wife and her parents.

The Guimaraes were arrested this spring when they returned to the U.S. to attend another grandchild's birthday party. Marcelle and Nico have always remained in Brazil, and out of reach of U.S. prosecutors.