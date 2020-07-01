Grandparents and toddler rescued from burning home in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters rescued two grandparents and their toddler granddaughter from a burning home overnight in southeast Houston.

Fire officials say they were called out around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 7500 block of Oak Vista over reports of smoke coming from a home and people trapped inside.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and forced their way through the front door to get to the victims.

According to fire officials, the victims were all asleep in the bedroom and firefighters woke them up to get them out. The family reportedly had birds in the garage, but crews say they were not found.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials say it was accidental.

