Woman's car targeted for presents just days before Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A grandmother was robbed of Christmas joy she intended to share just two days before Christmas.

Bridgette Dowdy says she was leaving her hotel room at the Woodspring Suites in Houston when she saw that her car had been broken into.

All the Christmas presents she had bought for her grandchildren were stolen from the trunk of her car.

"We don't have very much to even replace the things, but they've been taken... they've been stolen," Dowdy said.

It's a Christmas she says was already going to be tough. Dowdy is staying at the Woodspring Suites tending to her son, who just had a kidney transplant.

"I have to have him isolated so he doesn't get sick," she added.

To make matters worse, just as Dowdy realized everything was stolen, her son fell ill again.

"But now my son back at st Luke's hospital trying to recover again. Here we go again," Dowdy said.

Dowdy now left scrambling to give her grandchildren a good Christmas, and praying her son will be okay.
