65-year-old grandmother slammed to ground while trying to pay cell phone bill during robbery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 65-year-old grandmother is recovering after a robbery unfolded while she was inside a MetroPCS store on Houston's south side.

It happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the store located near Almeda Road and Fuqua Street.

In newly released surveillance video, three men are seen entering the store as one pulls out a gun and walks up to the store clerk.

A second person then walks up to the grandmother, and slams her to the ground.

"I saw the mask and the big gun and said, 'Oh God,'" she said.

The woman, who wished to not be identified, said she was simply trying to pay her cell phone bill.

She said she had to go to the hospital after hitting her head on the ground, and is still recovering.

"I turned around and put my hands on my purse, and all of a sudden, like I said, I felt them grab me from behind and knock me," she recalled.

The robbers are seen in the store for a few minutes, and appear to move toward the back of the store as a third person stands by the door.

The entire time, the grandmother is seen lying on the floor.

"People say, 'I'm going to do this and do that.' No. I'm going to say the truth. I froze. Yes, I got scared. Yes, I was scared. Yes, I am scared," she said.

Minutes later, all three robbers are seen leaving with money from the cash registers and the woman's purse, which she said contained checks, credit cards, medication, jewelry, and a couple hundred dollars in rent money.

This grandmother says her back is sore and has a knot on the back of her head.

Investigators are hoping someone can identify the robbers from the video.

"I'm not worried about how I am going to pay my bills," said the woman. "I'm not worried. I'm going to leave it up to God."

