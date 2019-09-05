'She's not capable of this:' Grandmother of child left decaying in closet says daughter isn't responsible

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5518453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grandmother of child found in closet says daughter isn't responsible

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The grandmother of the 5-year-old girl who was found dead inside a closet says she knew something wasn't right.Patricia Patino says she felt something was wrong when she hadn't seen or heard from her granddaughter in days.Patricia's daughter, Priscilla Torres, has since been charged in connection with the death of 5-year-old Sierra Patino.Detectives say Torres wrapped Sierra's body in a blanket and put her in a closet.Police say Torres told them she was too scared to call 911 after her daughter died because she feared CPS involvement.She allegedly said Sierra died from ingesting chemicals on Aug. 27, and her body had been kept in the closet ever since.Patricia told ABC13 that she helped raise Sierra her entire life because Torres lived with her.But two weeks ago, Patricia said Torres decided to move in with her boyfriend, Santiago Esparza.Prosecutors believe Esparza helped hide Sierra's body. He is expected to be charged with tampering with evidence on Thursday."I kept telling my family that something is wrong, that's not fair. Sierra can't go without talking to us," Patricia said.Esparza has faced a number of charges before for endangering a child, assault of a family member, evading, assault bodily injury and injuring a child.