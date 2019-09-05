'She's not capable of this:' Grandmother of child left decaying in closet says daughter isn't responsible

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The grandmother of the 5-year-old girl who was found dead inside a closet says she knew something wasn't right.

Patricia Patino says she felt something was wrong when she hadn't seen or heard from her granddaughter in days.

Patricia's daughter, Priscilla Torres, has since been charged in connection with the death of 5-year-old Sierra Patino.

RELATED: Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found decaying in hidden closet
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother of child found in closet says daughter isn't responsible



Detectives say Torres wrapped Sierra's body in a blanket and put her in a closet.

Police say Torres told them she was too scared to call 911 after her daughter died because she feared CPS involvement.

She allegedly said Sierra died from ingesting chemicals on Aug. 27, and her body had been kept in the closet ever since.

SEE MORE: Mom claims toilet cleaner spill killed her 5-year-old: police

Patricia told ABC13 that she helped raise Sierra her entire life because Torres lived with her.

But two weeks ago, Patricia said Torres decided to move in with her boyfriend, Santiago Esparza.

Prosecutors believe Esparza helped hide Sierra's body. He is expected to be charged with tampering with evidence on Thursday.

SEE MORE: Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet

"I kept telling my family that something is wrong, that's not fair. Sierra can't go without talking to us," Patricia said.

Esparza has faced a number of charges before for endangering a child, assault of a family member, evading, assault bodily injury and injuring a child.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathchild killedmother charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Body of Kemah Boardwalk worker found after rescue attempt
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Astros lose Aaron Sanchez for season; Springer has concussion
Eager Astros fans line up ahead of Bun B-designed hat sale
Sergeant indicted after stepson accidentally shoots himself
Show More
15-year-old dies after he's hit by car near Waller High School
1 dead and 1 injured in house fire turned shooting
New rideshare service for kids rolls out in Houston
Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
More TOP STORIES News